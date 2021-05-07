Boombox Cartel has picked up steam as of late. After ending 2020 with his KRANE collaboration "All Again," he recently came back into the spotlight on his tune "Shadow" with Moody Good and Calivania. Today, he returns alongside J.I.D for "Reaper."

"Reaper" is a highlight reel of each artist's undeniable talents, as contributions from both ends have helped create an instant hit. The track wastes no time, as J.I.D begins to lay verse shortly after the haunting intro begins. The drop comes with an air of familiarity, as Boombox Cartel's signature trap ferocity shines through. "Reaper" will most certainly become a staple in Boombox Cartel's sets as festivals continue their return.

"Reaper" is the first single from Boombox Cartel's previously teased Cartel II EP. Currently, the highly anticipated collection has no release date.

Listen to "Reaper" on all streaming platforms here.

