Boomian Drop Club-Ready Tech House Tune "Revolution Populi"

Boomian have dropped "Revolution Populi," a doozy of a debut single from the Hong Kong house music duo.

With all the trimmings of a tech house anthem, Boomian's new track is a club jam that properly introduces them to the electronic music community at large. Tense snare builds, snappy hi-hats and a bouncy bassline combine throughout the arrangement, which harkens to the music of international house music stars Cloonee and Biscits. "Revolution Populi" was released by Boomerang Hong Kong, a rising record label run by the city's red-hot nightclub of the same name.

Boomian are angling to blitz Hong Kong’s dance music scene for years to come. The duo, made up of melodic dubstep producer YAMAN and house-bass house artist iLtik, are both entrenched as resident DJs at Boomerang and have much more music in the pipeline. As the first artist project backed by the buzzing club, they have the talent and support to take Hong Kong's nightlife scene by storm.

You can listen to "Revolution Populi" below and find the track on streaming platforms here.