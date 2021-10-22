Borgore Embraces New Sound With Intoxicating House Single "FYPM": Listen
With his latest release, Borgore has taken his typical bone-crushing sound in a completely new direction.
Released via Armada Music, "FYPM" enchants listeners from the start, hooking them in with an intoxicating house rhythm. Following the short intro, Jonathan. quickly introduces his smooth verses, which add a fresh and commanding feel to the arrangement. While "FYPM" is unlike anything Borgore fans have come to expect, it comes with the same quality they're used to and is a refreshing change of pace for the Israeli electronic music vet.
While Borgore is renowned for his dubstep and bass music production, he's strayed away from it at times. In 2018 he released a jazz album called Adventures In Time, to much surprise from fans and critics.
"FYPM" is the first single from Borgore's forthcoming Slaughter House EP. You can listen to the track below.
Recommended Articles
Borgore Embraces New Sound With Intoxicating House Single "FYPM": Listen
Borgore can produce anything.
Meet Nebula, Manhattan's Biggest Nightclub to Open Since 2020
Purple Disco Machine, GORDO, Malaa and CamelPhat will kick off the venue's opening weekends in October.
Aluna to Perform In 14 Cities for Upcoming "Diskotek" Tour
Kicking off in Atlanta, the tour will "bring the flavor and color back to dance music."
FOLLOW BORGORE:
Facebook: facebook.com/Borgore
Twitter: twitter.com/borgore
Instagram: instagram.com/borgore
Spotify: spoti.fi/2UZP8Fa