Borgore Embraces New Sound With Intoxicating House Single "FYPM": Listen

With his latest release, Borgore has taken his typical bone-crushing sound in a completely new direction.

Released via Armada Music, "FYPM" enchants listeners from the start, hooking them in with an intoxicating house rhythm. Following the short intro, Jonathan. quickly introduces his smooth verses, which add a fresh and commanding feel to the arrangement. While "FYPM" is unlike anything Borgore fans have come to expect, it comes with the same quality they're used to and is a refreshing change of pace for the Israeli electronic music vet.

While Borgore is renowned for his dubstep and bass music production, he's strayed away from it at times. In 2018 he released a jazz album called Adventures In Time, to much surprise from fans and critics.

"FYPM" is the first single from Borgore's forthcoming Slaughter House EP. You can listen to the track below.

