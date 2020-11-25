Borgore, Hekler, and T-Wayne Collide for Epic frshblood Relaunch [Premiere]

In 2014, Buygore launched its frshblood sub-label to create a home for some of the most prominent and rising names in dubstep. However, the label went silent following its November 16, 2018 release with Subkill. Shortly over two years later, frshblood has announced its long-awaited return and is making up for lost time with a massive comeback compilation, Royal Blood.

Royal Blood will host 27 songs from 34 artists including frshblood alums Code:Pandorum, Decimate, and Haunta and fresh faces such as Ace Aura, ARTIX!, Sora, Cyclops, and more. The leading track from the compilation will appropriately be a filthy collab between rising bass star Hekler, rapper T-Wayne, and Buygore founder Borgore called "Mosh Pit."

"When team Buygore decided to relaunch frshblood, I thought it was a great idea and I was happy to write a song for it," Borgore told EDM.com. "I didn't imagine they would be able to gather so many good artists into one compilation, which obviously put some fire under my butt."

After Borgore began working on "Mosh Pit," he recruited Hekler to help him advance the work-in-progress. As they went back and forth, they knew they had something special brewing, but the deadline was the following day and they didn't have a pre-drop. "We said we will each think of something while we play Call Of Duty, and everything we came up with was pretty whack," Borgore continued. "8AM day of delivery, I woke T-Wayne up and told him, 'Help!' 20 minutes later, we had 'Mosh Pit.' I hope we can make 20 more records like this."

The collaboration was particularly a full circle moment for Hekler, as one of his first label releases was on frshblood's debut Fresh Blood Vol. 2 compilation. "Fast forward a few years, to work on this tune with the man himself for the relaunch is an insane feeling," Hekler added.

"Mosh Pit" quickly establishes a dominant presence as stomping bass accompanies T-Wayne's powerful rapping talents. T-Wayne accompanies the high-powered climax as Earth-shattering resonances demolish the dance floor. When talking about the collaboration, T-Wayne put it best. "This is guaranteed get you lit and is as heavy as it gets," he said. "Hands down, going to be a mosh pit anthem."

Be on the lookout for the full Royal Blood compilation on November 27th, 2020. Until then, you can listen to "Mosh Pit" below.

