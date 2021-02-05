Borgore Recruits Aweminus, Tisoki, and More for "Sad B*tch" Remix Package

In December, Borgore and Tima Dee released their single "Sad B*tch" on Buygore, a charming, yet lyrically melancholic trap anthem fused with bone-shattering dubstep. The song was accompanied by an official music video directed by Eden Shohat, with Dee acting as Borgore as she navigates surface level happiness. In only one month, "Sad B*tch" had amassed over one million streams and counting.

Two months later, four official remixes have entered our release radar via Buygore. Rounding out the package are Tisoki, Ivory, Aweminus, and original artist, Tima Dee. “As an artist, I always try to think how would my song sound if another producer made it," Borgore shared with EDM.com. "Having my favorite producers remix 'Sad B*tch' was basically a dream come true.“

Tisoki substitutes Borgore's original dubstep soundscapes to build on the trap foundation, incorporating engaging vocals and bold reloading samples. Ivory adds melodic layers to Tima Dee's vocal spotlights before a climactic build-up exposes two unique, intense drops. Aweminus transforms Borgore's behemoth into a series of wobbly lasers. For the grand finale, original artist, Tima Dee, returns to integrate chilling, yet powerful resonances throughout.

You can stream Borgore and Tima Dee's "Sad B*tch" remix package below.

