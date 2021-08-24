Boys Noize Lends Sample-Heavy Production to ABRA and Playboi Carti On "Unlock It"

After opening the door to her first major label release on RCA Records, ABRA has returned with Playboi Carti for "Unlock It."

The track marks ABRA's first single in nearly a handful of years, and with it she brings an optimistic new tone and brisk production from Boys Noize.

As ABRA shines over the crisp production with angelic falsettos, the underlying production is dotted with lo-fi, soulful vocal ad-libs that will have 90's hip-hop fans feeling nostalgic. The track also features a verse from the always unpredictable Playboi Carti, who ABRA says played a role in inspiring the next leg of her journey.

Fans of Boys Noize have been enlightened to the producer's keen ear for smooth R&B with the advent of the moody "Midnight Hour" collaboration alongside Skrillex and Ty Dolla $ign. However, "Unlock It" goes well outside the confines of what fans have heard from him previously. The production comes together like a tried-and-true recipe, with the producer even going so far as to find a clever place for the ordinarily cacophonous dial-tone sound sound effect, hidden in plain sight.

Boys Noize's forthcoming album is due out in fall 2020.