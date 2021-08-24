Boys Noize Lends Sample-Heavy Production to ABRA and Playboi Carti On "Unlock It"

August 24, 2021
Publish date:

Boys Noize flexes his penchant for clever sampling on ABRA's major label debut.
Shane McCauley

After opening the door to her first major label release on RCA Records, ABRA has returned with Playboi Carti for "Unlock It."

The track marks ABRA's first single in nearly a handful of years, and with it she brings an optimistic new tone and brisk production from Boys Noize

As ABRA shines over the crisp production with angelic falsettos, the underlying production is dotted with lo-fi, soulful vocal ad-libs that will have 90's hip-hop fans feeling nostalgic. The track also features a verse from the always unpredictable Playboi Carti, who ABRA says played a role in inspiring the next leg of her journey.

