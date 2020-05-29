Boys Noize Drops Kaleidoscopic, Disco-Inspired House Jam "Mvinline"

Boys Noize today offered up a serendipitous surprise to his fans in the form of a funky new single called "Mvinline," which was released by fabled house music imprint Defected Records.

The track, which samples Black Ivory’s 1979 disco single “Mainline,” represents a stark contrast to Boys Noize's STRICTLY BVNKER EP, which he released earlier in the month of May. That project was a nod to his darker, warehouse-themed sound, representing a sharp juxtaposition to the kaleidoscopic, disco-inspired flavors of "Mvinline." However, "Mvinline" still holds the raw and technically pristine house production of a signature Boys Noize tune, which Defected has carefully curated and shrewdly imbued into their brand over the years.

“I’ve been following Defected since day one, from when I was a teenager working at a record store. I started off as a house DJ, playing everything from Deep-Acid and Disco, and to this day Defected always had a place in my record case," said Boys Noize in a statement. "So releasing my new single ‘Mvinline’ with this legendary dance institution means a lot! I’m happy to add an eternally banging Disco-House record to Defected’s legacy.”

"Mvinline" arrives during an exciting time for the iconic electronic producer, who is officially credited on Lady Gaga's newly released Chromatica LP, which immediately emerged as an early frontrunner for the Grammy Award for Album of the Year. Boys Noize appears as a writer on the Chromatica cut "Rain On Me," a high-profile collaboration featuring Ariana Grande that was produced by Tchami, BURNS, and BloodPop®, the latter of whom is the album's executive producer and A&R.

You can listen to "Mvinline" in its entirety below.

