Boys Noize Surprises Fans With Raw Analog Album "STRICTLY BVNKER"

Boys Noize surprised his fans today with a brand new mini album called STRICTLY BVNKER. Recorded during livestreams via Twitch over the course of the last few days of April, the final project is a microcosm of Boys Noize's raw analogue sessions.

Spanning 7 tracks, STRICTLY BVNKER oozes with the dark, ominous flavors that catapulted Boys Noize to the upper echelon of electronic music in the early 2000s. The project proves that he's still riding that pinnacle, representing a pristine song-cycle of electro house and breaks that are bursting at the seams with industrial flair.

Each track is ideal for an underground warehouse party and they encompass a broad range of electronic subgenres, including midtempo ("4TWNTY2"), breaks ("Mftrfckr"), and leftfield house ("Früh Gymnastik"). Boys Noize, who is also one-half of the duo Dog Blood alongside Skrillex, did a brilliant job of traversing the genre spectrum while steadfastly maintaining a crunchy sound all his own.



You can stream the project above and purchase it in support of Boys Noize via Bandcamp here.

