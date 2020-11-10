Brennan Heart and Kayzo Tease Thunderous Single "Untouchable"

Brennan Heart and Kayzo Tease Thunderous Single "Untouchable"

Brennan Heart couldn't resist dropping another single ahead of his next album.
Brennan Heart is accelerating the charge toward his imminent forthcoming album release by announcing a new single with Kayzo, which will be out this week.

The hardstyle tastemaker's full-length effort Brennan Heart And Friends drops in less than two weeks on November 20th. However, with three singles already out, the producer isn't slowing his stride. Kayzo took to Twitter to break the news that their rebellious collaboration "Untouchable" will be out this week.

The preview reveals just enough to keep us on edge until release day. Distant guitar riffs churn in the background as the defiant proclamation "I'm untouchable" booms thunderously through the sonic spectrum. The frenzied build of synths underscored by distorted kicks suggests the track is Kayzo and Brennan Heart in their element, combining hardstyle and heavy rock in what's sure to be an unassailable effort.

The track offers a flavor of hardstyle that finds contrast with Heart's previous single, "Addicted to the Bass," a melodic vocal track that combines hardstyle and a feverish psytrance-style drop. His album will additionally feature previously released songs "Everything We Are" and his remix of Jerome's "Jupiter."

Brennan Heart and Kayzo's "Untouchable" is out this Thursday, November 12th. 

