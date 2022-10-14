Skip to main content
Brent Betit Drops Explosive Future House Track, “Haunted”

“Haunted” comes just in time for spooky season

c/o Press

Veteran DJ Brent Betit is back with "Haunted," a brand new track which arrives just in time for spooky season by way of TURNT Music Media.

With over a decade of experience behind the decks, Betit has been sharpening his skills inside the studio, drawing inspiration from some of dance music’s greatest artists, like Don Diablo, Laidback Luke, Oliver Heldens and David Guetta. And while his prowess as a DJ is undisputed and has enabled him to perform alongside the likes of Party Favor, Cheat Codes, 4B and more, Betit’s ever-expanding production skillset has led to releases on a number of established labels.

Following his earlier 2022 single “Smooth Operator,” Betit has now returned with “Haunted" right ahead of Halloween. And it's a future house stunner.

The track finds him blending powerful, hypnotic vocals and explosive club energy into a cohesive mix. “Haunted” quickly gets into action with the help of a warm low end and infectious topline, cutting through with a potent punch before a pulsing bassline takes the fore. The result is as fitting for the dancefloor as it is for the radio.

Listen to “Haunted” below.

