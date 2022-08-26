Skip to main content
Britney Spears Returns: Listen to Her Duet With Elton John, a Dance Version of 1972's "Tiny Dancer"

"Hold Me Closer" is Spears' first new song since the end of her conservatorship, which had inspired the explosive #FreeBritney movement.

Austin Hargrave/Raph_PH

It's Britney, bitch... and Elton.

Britney Spears and Elton John have joined forces to reimagine "Tiny Dancer," the latter's iconic 1972 song, into a dance anthem. "Hold Me Closer" is the first new music from Spears following the end of her controversial conservatorship, which had inspired a full-blown movement spearheaded by fans.

Produced by Andrew Watt, "Hold Me Closer" is a bubbly rush of house and nu-disco. John, who has long been enamored with electronic music, pulled a play from the playbook of "Cold Heart," last year's dance smash with Dua Lipa which spawned a chart-topping remix by Pnau.

Take a listen to the new track below.

John has been open about his affinity for EDM. In the summer of 2020, he waxed poetic about electronic music on his Apple Music Beats 1 radio show, "Rocket Hour," effusively praising the work of Depeche Mode, Kraftwerk and Lady Gaga.

In March of the following year, he expressed interest in collaborating with disco-house star SG Lewis. "I would desperately like to do something with you as far as writing or doing something," the legendary musician told Lewis at the time.

The opportunity to work with John isn't lost on Spears, who rhapsodized about the new collab in a celebratory Instagram post.

“You can bet your bottom dollar that THIS collaboration will heighten my year by joining your brilliant hands of play,” she wrote. “Thank you for your generosity and just thinking of me to join you on such a brilliant song! How cool is it to be a background voice ON YOUR song! Sir Elton I did it thanks to your genius, creative, and legendary mind!”

