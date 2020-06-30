Back in April 2020, ODESZA and Golden Features set the EDM world ablaze with the announcement of their collaborative project, BRONSON. The genesis of the BRONSON sent ripples through the community, which were only magnified following the debut of the powerhouse electronic outfit's first official music video, a hauntingly visceral visual for their single "HEART ATTACK (feat. lau.ra)."

BRONSON have now uncloaked their latest electronic masterstroke, a unique future bass and breakbeat hybrid called "DAWN" that features renowned British artist Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs. A 7-minute, 23-second journey through the peaks and valleys of BRONSON's gripping sound, "DAWN" oscillates between heart-pumping drum patterns and airy soundscapes reminiscent of M83 throughout its immaculate arrangement, which is imbued by TEED's hypnotic vocal flair.

"DAWN" will appear on BRONSON’s self-titled debut album due out on July 17th via Foreign Family Collective and Ninja Tune, which is currently available for pre-order. You can listen to the track in full below and find it on your favorite streaming platform here.

