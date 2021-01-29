ODESZA and Golden Features' BRONSON Drops "Remixes Nº2" Bundle

Earlier today, BRONSON released the second EP of remixes for their self-titled debut album. Titled Remixes Nº2, the collection continues to unearth new renditions of the originals, and features reworks produced by Hayden James, HAAi, Prospa, Patrick Topping and obli.

BRONSON, comprised of ODESZA and Golden Features, allows these artists to add their own unique sonic flair while managing to keep the pulsating soundscapes of the original's avant-garde inspirations.

Remixes Nº2 capitalizes on the pulsating, energetic intention of BRONSON's scintillating debut while offering experimental, alternative takes familiar to fans of ODESZA's Foreign Family Collective. Fans can expect one more remix pack to follow Nº2 soon.

This collection embodies the shared sentiment of nostalgia and longing for the late night landscapes and dance floors these works were crafted for," said BRONSON via a press release. "We are excited to share what these incredible artists have put together and want to give a special thanks to everyone involved."

FOLLOW BRONSON:

Facebook: facebook.com/wearebronsonofficial

Instagram: instagram.com/bronson/

Twitter: twitter.com/wearebronson

Spotify: spoti.fi/31roVnA

FOLLOW GOLDEN FEATURES:

Facebook: facebook.com/goldenfeatures

Twitter: twitter.com/GoldenFeatures

Instagram: instagram.com/goldenfeatures

FOLLOW ODESZA:

Facebook: facebook.com/Odesza

Instagram: instagram.com/odesza

Twitter: twitter.com/odesza