ODESZA and Golden Features' BRONSON Drops "Remixes Nº2" Bundle

The bundle features a wide array of reworks, including edits from Hayden James, HAAi, Prospa, Patrick Topping and obli.
Gian Galang

Earlier today, BRONSON released the second EP of remixes for their self-titled debut album. Titled Remixes Nº2, the collection continues to unearth new renditions of the originals, and features reworks produced by Hayden James, HAAi, Prospa, Patrick Topping and obli

BRONSON, comprised of ODESZA and Golden Features, allows these artists to add their own unique sonic flair while managing to keep the pulsating soundscapes of the original's avant-garde inspirations.

Remixes Nº2 capitalizes on the pulsating, energetic intention of BRONSON's scintillating debut while offering experimental, alternative takes familiar to fans of ODESZA's Foreign Family Collective. Fans can expect one more remix pack to follow Nº2 soon.

This collection embodies the shared sentiment of nostalgia and longing for the late night landscapes and dance floors these works were crafted for," said BRONSON via a press release. "We are excited to share what these incredible artists have put together and want to give a special thanks to everyone involved."

