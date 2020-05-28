ODESZA and Golden Features Debut Stunning Music Video for New Collaborative Project, BRONSON

Superstar EDM duo ODESZA are well-known for their epic, cinematic future bass productions and captivating live performances. They recently teamed up with indie dance producer Golden Features for a new collaborative project called BRONSON, which is every bit as enthralling as one might expect. The trio's debut single from their forthcoming self-titled album, "Heart Attack (feat. lau.ra)," now has a fascinating new music video in accompaniment.

BRONSON takes a melodic deep house approach, blending those signature ODESZA melodies with the groove and danceability that has brought Golden Features to the forefront of house music production. "Heart Attack" has a nearly vintage feel to it, with a punchy bass line and chunky percussion, but lau.ra's emotive vocal work and the atmospheric synths and pads bring the new single right into the middle of 2020.

The song's music video is a perfect pairing, mirroring the moodiness and melancholy in an abstract visual feast by director Balázs Simon and production company Blinkink, whose portfolio includes work with Gorillaz, Tame Impala, Elton John, and more. Impressive 3D animation and motion capture are brilliantly used in the video, which was produced entirely in quarantine.

"It was one of those ideas that came together really quickly and felt very natural while writing with lau.ra," says BRONSON about their new single. "Ultimately, it was a confluence between the two distinctive sounds of ODESZA and Golden Features. It served as a turning point in the writing process of the album and an inspiration for the other vocal tracks to come."

BRONSON’s self-titled debut album will be released July 17th via Foreign Family Collective and Ninja Tune. It can be pre-ordered or pre-saved here.

FOLLOW BRONSON:

Facebook: facebook.com/wearebronsonofficial

Twitter: twitter.com/wearebronson

Instagram: instagram.com/bronson

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/bronson