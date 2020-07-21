BRONSON Share Satirical Take On Corporate Culture with Music Video for New Single "Keep Moving"

The trickle of new music from BRONSON, the collaborative project of ODESZA and Golden Features, continues this week with the group's new single "Keep Moving."

The distorted track is arguably Bronson's heaviest offering yet, and the gritty production is not the only thing bucking the trend. The song arrives with a music video pertinent to the times as the world begins returning to work amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "Keep Moving" video satirically depicts employees of a fictional "BRONSON Inc" being shaken up by an invisible force. All the while, the company's employees are being fed the message to "keep moving" with seemingly no regard for the chaos unfolding around them. Bodies flail dramatically about the office as the song churns uninhibited to the cadence of punchy kicks and mechanical pulses.

The video concept was developed by Swedish collective Stylewar, who opted to create the video entirely by use of manipulated stock photos and CGI. "The pull to use stock footage became centered around this niche subset of content for the corporate business world, for it can be so cliché and mind-bendingly generic," Stylewar said in a press release. "We love how hyper-generic it is, in every detail. From cast, wardrobe, props to locations and especially the acting - it's all super shallow and false. So, with this as a base, we wanted to create an alternate reality: what would happen if there was a complete inversion to this world and sense of order. Are they all fake? Is everything fake?”

BRONSON's debut self-titled album is slated to arrive in full on August 7th and "Keep Moving" is its final single, according to a July 20th tweet from the group.

