Watch ODESZA and Golden Features' Stunning New BRONSON Audiovisual Mix

Watch ODESZA and Golden Features' Stunning New BRONSON Audiovisual Mix

BRONSON's "Intermission Broadcast" set is one of 2021's best mixes so far.
Author:
Publish date:

Gian Galang

Two days after announcing a brand new mix, ODESZA and Golden Features' collaborative project BRONSON has delivered on the hype with one of 2021's best sets.

The hourlong mix, which aired today and cycled through a hypnotic blend of the group's originals and remixes, was the 12th episode of Foreign Family Collective's "Broadcast Intermission" series. Check out the full audiovisual set below.

Meanwhile on the ODESZA front, the famed duo recently took to Twitter to update fans on the prospect of new music, writing, "hi guys we workin I promise." It's been nearly four years since the release of September 2017's momentous A Moment Apart album, which received a Grammy nod in the "Best Dance/Electronic Album" category.

Golden Features, on the other hand, is set to headline Brisbane's Wildlands Weekender festival on March 6th and recently started writing his sophomore album. Currently untitled, the record will follow 2018's breakthrough Sect LP and will consist of solo material. "This past year the focus was on collaborations, both of which were dreams come true," he wrote in a December 20th, 2020 tweet. "Now it’s time to go back to solo Golden Features work. Feels amazing."

Foreign Family Collective debuted its "Intermission Broadcast" series back in March 2020, inviting TOKiMONSTA, Whethan, SG Lewis, to air exclusive mixes. You can listen to more "Intermission Broadcast" episodes here.

FOLLOW BRONSON:

Facebook: facebook.com/wearebronsonofficial
Instagram: instagram.com/bronson/
Twitter: twitter.com/wearebronson
Spotify: spoti.fi/31roVnA

Related

BRONSON
NEWS

ODESZA and Golden Features Announce Special BRONSON "Intermission Broadcast" Mix

The trio is set to drop a cant-miss mix courtesy of ODESZA's Foreign Family Collective.

BRONSON
MUSIC RELEASES

ODESZA and Golden Features Debut Stunning Music Video for New Collaborative Project, BRONSON

The music video for BRONSON's self-titled album's lead single "Heart Attack" (feat. lau.ra) is out now.

BRONSON
MUSIC RELEASES

ODESZA and Golden Features Release BRONSON Commentary Album

The commentary album gives listeners a chance to learn more about what went into the supergroup's debut LP.

BRONSON
MUSIC RELEASES

[LISTEN] ODESZA and Golden Features Unveil the Latest BRONSON Masterstroke, "DAWN"

The unique future bass and breakbeat hybrid features renowned British artist Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs.

BRONSON-Cr-Gian-Galang-2020-billboarod-1548-1596823145-compressed
MUSIC RELEASES

ODESZA and Golden Features' BRONSON Drops "Remixes Nº2" Bundle

The pack features a wide array of reworks, including edits from Hayden James, HAAi, Prospa, Patrick Topping and obli.

BRONSON_Press Image_Art Credit_Gian Galang
MUSIC RELEASES

[LISTEN] ODESZA & Golden Features' Collab Project BRONSON Debuts Divine Balance On Two New Singles

The newfound trio delivers the first two singles off of its upcoming summer album.

92d157da-b656-4083-b0f9-388335dd4a62
MUSIC RELEASES

[LISTEN] ODESZA and Golden Features Deliver Highly Anticipated Debut LP, "BRONSON"

The project reflects the unparalleled strengths of both acts while delivering something dynamic and fresh.

BRONSON
MUSIC RELEASES

BRONSON Share Satirical Take On Corporate Culture with Music Video for New Single "Keep Moving"

BRONSON's new single is probably their most pertinent.