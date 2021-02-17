Watch ODESZA and Golden Features' Stunning New BRONSON Audiovisual Mix

Two days after announcing a brand new mix, ODESZA and Golden Features' collaborative project BRONSON has delivered on the hype with one of 2021's best sets.

The hourlong mix, which aired today and cycled through a hypnotic blend of the group's originals and remixes, was the 12th episode of Foreign Family Collective's "Broadcast Intermission" series. Check out the full audiovisual set below.

Meanwhile on the ODESZA front, the famed duo recently took to Twitter to update fans on the prospect of new music, writing, "hi guys we workin I promise." It's been nearly four years since the release of September 2017's momentous A Moment Apart album, which received a Grammy nod in the "Best Dance/Electronic Album" category.

Golden Features, on the other hand, is set to headline Brisbane's Wildlands Weekender festival on March 6th and recently started writing his sophomore album. Currently untitled, the record will follow 2018's breakthrough Sect LP and will consist of solo material. "This past year the focus was on collaborations, both of which were dreams come true," he wrote in a December 20th, 2020 tweet. "Now it’s time to go back to solo Golden Features work. Feels amazing."

Foreign Family Collective debuted its "Intermission Broadcast" series back in March 2020, inviting TOKiMONSTA, Whethan, SG Lewis, to air exclusive mixes. You can listen to more "Intermission Broadcast" episodes here.

