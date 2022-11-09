Skip to main content
Brothers Gino and Andrew Gomez Drop Tech House Heater, "Miami"

Brothers Gino and Andrew Gomez Drop Tech House Heater, "Miami"

The sultry dance record pays homage to their roots with pumping basslines and jungle-influenced drums.

c/o Press

The sultry dance record pays homage to their roots with pumping basslines and jungle-influenced drums.

DJ and producer Gino Gomez is constantly evolving his sound while always staying true to his unique artistry.

Often percussive in nature, Gomez’s sound is best described as worldly and driven by heavy basslines, reminiscent of his Afro-Cuban heritage. From an early age, he has been musically inclined since he gained his love of music from his parents. Over the years, he has received support from world-renowned artists such as Black Coffee, The Martinez Brothers, Disclosure and Diplo, to name a few.

Over time, Gomez gained a deep appreciation for modern electronic dance music while spending his summers in Mykonos, Greece. On the island he discovered the sounds of iconic dance music artists like Benny Benassi and Steve Angello, which led to experimenting with and integrating similar sounds. 

And his brother shares the same passion too. Teaming up with Andrew Gomez, he's now released a tech house heater called "Miami." An ode to the radiant clubs of Magic City, the sultry dance record pays homage to their roots with pumping basslines, jungle-influenced drums and exotic vocal samples.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

david guetta kid cudi
NEWS

New Memories? Kid Cudi and David Guetta Are Back In the Studio

Run it back to 2009, when "Memories" soundtracked every house party from Miami to Los Angeles.

By Jason Heffler
Gino Gomez
MUSIC RELEASES

Brothers Gino and Andrew Gomez Drop Tech House Heater, "Miami"

The sultry dance record pays homage to their roots with pumping basslines and jungle-influenced drums.

By EDM.com Staff
Billy McFarland
NEWS

Fyre Festival Founder Billy McFarland Is Launching a New Event In the Bahamas

After his release from prison, the disgraced entrepreneur is heading back to the site of his calamitous festival to organizer a "treasure hunt."

By Jason Heffler

Check out the new collab below.

FOLLOW ANDREW GOMEZ:

Instagram: instagram.com/andrewgomeez
Spotify: spoti.fi/3WAJ84s

FOLLOW GINO GOMEZ:

Instagram: instagram.com/ginogomez
Spotify: spoti.fi/3DBGCCi

Related

Logan Garrett Subrinse Gorilla Zoe
MUSIC RELEASES

Logan Garrett and Subrinse Enlist Gorilla Zoe for Tech House Heater

With roots in dance music and hip-hop culture, the two producers are able to combine their talents masterfully on “Kelly Rollin.”

Mand0 2022 Press Shot
MUSIC RELEASES

Mand0 Drops Relentless Tech House Heater, “Raptor”

Blending horror and thriller movie soundtracks with house music, Mand0 is back with a bang.

Yvonne Gougelet Kyle Kinch-24
MUSIC RELEASES

Get Down to Kyle Kinch's Poolside Tech House Anthem, "Rumpshaker"

The song invites you to sweat with an infectious vocal refrain and chugging bassline.

2400 x 2400
MUSIC RELEASES

"Get Your Body Movin" to 3VERYNIGHT's Groovy Tech House Jam

A thick bassline drives this anthemic house tune, which doubles as a call-to-action to get back on the dancefloor.

DSC_0735-2
MUSIC RELEASES

Boomian Drop Club-Ready Tech House Tune "Revolution Populi"

Boomian's electric debut single properly introduces them to the dance music community at large.

Rivessi Press Image
MUSIC RELEASES

Rivessi Unveils Radio-Ready House Heater, "Say Goodbye"

The UK-based producer has just returned with yet another dancefloor-ready gem.

DJ%MATT%BLACK%PIC%1%BLACK%AND%WHITE
MUSIC RELEASES

DJ Matt Black Drops Tech House Thumper "Tha Freak"

The new club-driven single is a follow-up to his previous release "No Battery."

Wasback
MUSIC RELEASES

Wasback Taps Babz Wayne for Infectious House Single, "Virus"

"Virus" is a timely tune with groovy basslines, hard-hitting drums, and energetic drops.