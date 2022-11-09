Brothers Gino and Andrew Gomez Drop Tech House Heater, "Miami"

DJ and producer Gino Gomez is constantly evolving his sound while always staying true to his unique artistry.

Often percussive in nature, Gomez’s sound is best described as worldly and driven by heavy basslines, reminiscent of his Afro-Cuban heritage. From an early age, he has been musically inclined since he gained his love of music from his parents. Over the years, he has received support from world-renowned artists such as Black Coffee, The Martinez Brothers, Disclosure and Diplo, to name a few.

Over time, Gomez gained a deep appreciation for modern electronic dance music while spending his summers in Mykonos, Greece. On the island he discovered the sounds of iconic dance music artists like Benny Benassi and Steve Angello, which led to experimenting with and integrating similar sounds.

And his brother shares the same passion too. Teaming up with Andrew Gomez, he's now released a tech house heater called "Miami." An ode to the radiant clubs of Magic City, the sultry dance record pays homage to their roots with pumping basslines, jungle-influenced drums and exotic vocal samples.

Check out the new collab below.

