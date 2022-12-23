Skip to main content
Celebrate a Decade of Brownies & Lemonade With Their Massive "10 for 10" Megamix

EDM.com's Best Event Organizer of 2022 asked 10 prominent artists, like Madeon and Alison Wonderland, to create 10-minute mixes.

Brownies & Lemonade/Twitter

Celebrating a decade of groundbreaking events, Brownies & Lemonade has released a specially curated megamix.

B&L tells us they asked their "most important artists over the last decade" to create 10-minute mixes. The brand then integrated each to produce "10 for 10," a massive mix spanning over 100 tracks that defined the last decade for EDM.com's Best Event Organizer of 2022.

Beloved in the electronic dance music community for their curation of once-in-a-lifetime, creator-driven experiences—like Wonderland’s laundromat rave and Holo’s elevator pop-up—B&L soared to new heights this year. In order to meet the moment, B&L sought the help of Alison Wonderland, Louis The Child, GRiZ, Madeon, ISOxo, Jai Wolf, Wuki, What So Not, Wax Motif and San Holo, all of whom long been essential to the brand's continued success and ethos.

Listen to Brownies & Lemonade’s 10 For 10 Megamix below.

