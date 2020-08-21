Bruno Martini Joins Forces with IZA and Timbaland on Empowering New Single "Bend The Knee"

Bruno Martini has released a bona fide summer anthem, titled "Bend The Knee," in collaboration with IZA and Timbaland. The three artists are in their best form on this track, delivering an intoxicating performance that feels radio-ready for airwaves worldwide. When stars of this caliber enter the studio together, magic is bound to follow.

"Bend The Knee" highlights the Brazilian songstress' smooth, lush vocals with a beat that incorporates disco-inspired electric guitar chords and synths with a fresh perspective. The female-empowering lyrics and visuals champion respect, showcasing IZA as a goddess of the moon with a voice powerful enough to change the tides. The sporadic ad-libs from Timbaland, the Grammy Award-winning jack-of-all-trades, only reinforce the track as a certified hit.

Hailing from Brazil, Bruno Martini has continued to rise in the rankings as a Platinum pop and EDM producer, DJ, and multi-instrumentalist. With his touring schedule on pause, he's directed his efforts to work on his upcoming international debut album, Original. The record sees the talented artist working alongside Timbaland on a series of tracks.

You can catch Martini tomorrow, August 22nd, on the fifth episode of EDM.com Presents "Quarantini Chats" via Instagram Live at 12PM PT (3PM ET).

