deadmau5 and Steve Duda's BSOD Project is Back After Six Years with "No Way, Get Real"

It's fair to say fans of deadmau5 (real name Joel Zimmerman) and Steve Duda are going to have an epic day today after waiting a whopping six years for the return of their side project BSOD. The duo is back with the new EP, No Way, Get Real. While we originally believed the pair would only be dropping a single track, we are getting the special treatment with an epic setlist of 4 new tracks to love.

The aptly-titled album is exactly how we felt when this dropped. It's exactly the electro house styling that helped to shape the landscape of the genre in the mid-2000s. "Afterburner" hits hard from the get-go with stabbing synths and mind-melting key work. "Allpassing Lane" has crisp bass lines and arpeggios that will make you feel like you're driving in a neon-filled video game out of the '80s. "Fives" goes hard with deep thumping melodies. The setlist closes with "Pitches Love Me", that kicks off with sharp hats and stereo-breaking ripples. Yes, this was definitely worth the wait.

BSOD, also known as Better Sounding On Drugs, burst onto the scene back in 2005 as a joke between Zimmerman and veteran producer/sound engineer Duda with the track "This Is The Hook;" a parody of typical dance music of the time. The track, however, ended up topping the Beatport chart in 2006. Their relatively small discography has ended up creating a devoted following since then.

No Way, Get Real by BSOD is out now. You can stream or download the new EP here.

