Listen to the Debut of The Private Language, the New Alias of Blake Lewis and Pendulum's KJ Sawka

The duo's debut is a stunning drum & bass remix of BT and Iraina Mancini's "The War."
The Private Language is here with its debut release, a stunning remix of BT and Iraina Mancini's "The War."

After teasing the remix earlier this week, the tandem of Blake Lewis and KJ Sawka have unveiled it and lived up to the hype. There's nothing private or reserved about The Private Language's debut. In a track that pulls inspiration from Sawka's timeless contributions to Pendulum, the duo opted for a riveting drum & bass effort that flips the glitched-out original on its head.

The Private Language did a fantastic job of harnessing Mancini's vocals and repurposing them within a frenetic drum arrangement. Producers can attest that such a vocal mix is not an easy task, but the duo pulled it off with ease.

Check out The Private Language's remix of BT and Iraina Mancini's "The War" below.

