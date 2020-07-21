Melodic Bass Meets K-Pop in Adventure Club and Soar's Remix of BTS' "Your Eyes Tell"

Melodic dubstep kingpins Adventure Club have teamed up with blossoming future bass producer Soar for a mammoth remix of BTS' K-pop single "Your Eyes Tell." The serendipitous rework arrived today, July 21st, 2020, seemingly out of the blue.

The collaborative remix has all the lushness and euphoric gravitas of a signature Adventure Club tune. The release also serves as a prelude of sorts, as Soar revealed back in April 2020 that he has a forthcoming collaboration with Adventure Club and Luma titled "Safe With Me" on the horizon. He shared a preview of the single at the time, writing that it is "the BIGGEST song [he has] done to date."

At the time of writing, neither act has confirmed a release date for "Safe With Me." However, fans can find solace in their BTS remix in anticipation of its release..

You can listen to Adventure Club and Soar's "Your Eyes Tell" remix below.

