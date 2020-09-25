Buku Expands on Wakaan Debut with "What You See" EP

Last month, bass music aficionado Buku made his Wakaan debut with “What You See,” the quintessential genre-bender featuring his own vocal work. The single was shortly followed by his visually stimulating drum and vocal cover, which lives on the Wakaan YouTube channel.

In quick succession, Buku has returned to the freeform bass label with the remainder of his EP, What You See. This three-track record is composed of mutated sound design, breakneck transitions, and heavy-hitting patchwork synths to transport listeners to the festival’s main stage.

Enter the world of What You See as glitchy, percussion-heavy beats dominate the title track. For the next offering, “Pinky Fingaz” go up as thumping basslines generate sonic destruction. Concluding the fiery EP, chaotic oscillations mark the grand finale for "Uh Huh."

You can listen to Buku's What You See EP below.

