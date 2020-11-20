Burger Pink Drops Mesmerizing New Single "Alive" With Azuria Sky

Melodic dubstep that will take you to new heights.
Sometimes a track can burrow its way into your system and fully hypnotize the senses. This is the case with "Alive," the mesmerizing melodic dubstep track by Burger Pink, featuring Azuria Sky. While they currently only have a few tracks in their artist catalog, the duo is here to prove that they are forces to be reckoned with. 

The track highlights the angelic vocal performance of Sky, giving her beautiful voice space to shine through before rocking us with a powerful bass drop. The entire single feels as if you are soaring, which is made possible by the uplifting synths and delicate guitar notes intricately placed in the background. It's the perfect balance of delicate and hard-hitting that makes for a truly easy listening experience.

Burger Pink consists of Cara Chen and Robin Hong, two avid electronic music fans turned DJs who have now made their way into the dance production space. In little time, they've garnered the attention of some of the game's heavyweights, opening up for artists such as Cash Cash, Ghastly, and Ben Nicky

FOLLOW BURGER PINK:

Instagram: instagram.com/burger_pink
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2KmM3x2

