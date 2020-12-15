Burial, Four Tet, and Thom Yorke Collaborate On Double-Sided "Her Revolution / His Rope"

Burial, Four Tet, and Thom Yorke of Radiohead have been garnering a lot of attention for their unexpected double A-sided 12" vinyl release earlier this month, titled "Her Revolution / His Rope," and the pair of tracks are quite an interesting and eclectic collaborative effort.

It all started as a physical-only release when sets of unlabeled, blacked-out 12" vinyl began showing up in various London record stores, and the news broke via two Instagram posts by Phonica Records and Sounds Of The Universe Records. A few days following the vinyl release and the two tracks had found their way onto all digital streaming platforms.

Released on XL Recordings, the two tracks mark the first time all three artists have collaborated since their last release together nearly a decade ago. "Both tracks reflect the precarious wider world around them, having grown and moved on from the ecstatic sound of their first collaboration, back in 2011, which came in the form of a double A-sided record titled 'Ego' and 'Mirror,'" reads a press release issued for the new project. This is also the first time two of their collaboration tracks are available to stream across all DSPs.

Currently, both Phonica Records and Sounds Of The Universe Records have officially sold out of all hard copy vinyl presses, and as stated in the latter's post, the run is limited to 100 copies. So if you're interested in buying the hard copy record, you may be in for a wait until there is a repress. However, you can stream both songs digitally here and below.

