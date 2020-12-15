Burial, Four Tet, and Thom Yorke Collaborate On Double-Sided "Her Revolution / His Rope"

Burial, Four Tet, and Thom Yorke Collaborate On Double-Sided "Her Revolution / His Rope"

The release marks the first time all three artists have collaborated since 2011.
Author:
Publish date:

Burial, Four Tet, and Thom Yorke of Radiohead have been garnering a lot of attention for their unexpected double A-sided 12" vinyl release earlier this month, titled "Her Revolution / His Rope," and the pair of tracks are quite an interesting and eclectic collaborative effort.

It all started as a physical-only release when sets of unlabeled, blacked-out 12" vinyl began showing up in various London record stores, and the news broke via two Instagram posts by Phonica Records and Sounds Of The Universe Records. A few days following the vinyl release and the two tracks had found their way onto all digital streaming platforms. 

Released on XL Recordings, the two tracks mark the first time all three artists have collaborated since their last release together nearly a decade ago. "Both tracks reflect the precarious wider world around them, having grown and moved on from the ecstatic sound of their first collaboration, back in 2011, which came in the form of a double A-sided record titled 'Ego' and 'Mirror,'" reads a press release issued for the new project. This is also the first time two of their collaboration tracks are available to stream across all DSPs.

Currently, both Phonica Records and Sounds Of The Universe Records have officially sold out of all hard copy vinyl presses, and as stated in the latter's post, the run is limited to 100 copies. So if you're interested in buying the hard copy record, you may be in for a wait until there is a repress. However, you can stream both songs digitally here and below.

FOLLOW BURIAL:

Bandcamp: burial.bandcamp.com
Facebook: facebook.com/Burial-10341169793 
Instagram: instagram.com/burial
Spotify: spoti.fi/3mjrFdl

FOLLOW FOUR TET:

Website: fourtet.net
Facebook: facebook.com/FourTetKieran
Twitter: twitter.com/FourTet
Instagram: instagram.com/fourtetkieran
Spotify: spoti.fi/37kV2Id

FOLLOW THOM YORKE:

Twitter: twitter.com/thomyorke
Instagram: instagram.com/thomyorke
Spotify: spoti.fi/381ngqo

Related

Eric Prydz, Four Tet
EVENTS

Eric Prydz and Four Tet Will Debut First-Ever B2B Set at 2021 EXIT Festival

Mark your calendars.

3OH!3 100 gecs
MUSIC RELEASES

3OH!3 Make Triumphant Return On 100 gecs Collaboration, "Lonely Machines"

The track marks 3OH!3's first release since 2016's "NIGHT SPORTS" album.

Sean - Amazon
MUSIC RELEASES

STICKYFANGAZ Delivers the Goods with Double-Sided Amazon EP

Get sticky with the 'Fangaz sophomore EP.

I_O Performance Photo In The Dark
MUSIC RELEASES

i_o Explores His Soft Side with New Project AM 444

"Annihilation," the first single of the artist's forthcoming four-track project, was released today via mau5trap.

unnamed-2
MUSIC RELEASES

Hannah Wants Releases 'Bamboozle' On Her Label 'Etiquette’

This release marks the start of an exciting new chapter in Hannah ’s career.

PNAU Solid Gold
MUSIC RELEASES

PNAU Release Video for "Solid Gold" ft. Kira Divine and Marques Toliver

The Australian trio have shared the music video for their latest release.

A black-and-white photo of DJ/producer Madeon (real name Hugo Pierre Leclercq) during a performance courtesy of Rukes.
MUSIC RELEASES

MADEON releases new single "All My Friends"

French DJ and producer Madeon is back with a new song release titled "All My Friends"

illenium
MUSIC RELEASES

[LISTEN] ILLENIUM Releases Four Massive Edits from his "ASCEND" Tour

This comes shortly after the release of his "ASCEND" remix album.