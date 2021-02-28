Kaytranada Drops Hard-Hitting Remix of Busta Rhymes' "The Don & The Boss"

In August 2020, prolific rapper Busta Rhymes collaborated with reggae singer Vybz Kartel for the “The Don & The Boss” off of Busta’s Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God album. Made for the club, this single offers, big booming bass and the swagged-out Jamaican dancehall roots of both artists.

Grammy-nominated Canadian beatsmith Kaytranada has now dropped an inventive remix of the song. As a bona fide fan of Busta Rhymes, this isn’t the first time he’s flipped songs by the hip-hop legend, with past reworks of “What’s It Gonna Be?” “Oh My God” and “Bubblin."

This release comes just a week after Kaytranada dropped his new track “Caution.” It was also recently announced by Pitchfork that the gifted producer will be teaming up with Madlib for a new two-part documentary Driven By Sound, where they will discuss their connection to vinyl and work on a new single.

Listen to Kaytranada's remix of "The Don & The Boss" below.

