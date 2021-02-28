Kaytranada Drops Hard-Hitting Remix of Busta Rhymes' "The Don & The Boss"

Kaytranada Drops Hard-Hitting Remix of Busta Rhymes' "The Don & The Boss"

He preserves the smooth dancehall vocal stylings of the original song while adding his distinctive flavorful rhythms.
In August 2020, prolific rapper Busta Rhymes collaborated with reggae singer Vybz Kartel for the “The Don & The Boss” off of Busta’s Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God album. Made for the club, this single offers, big booming bass and the swagged-out Jamaican dancehall roots of both artists.

Grammy-nominated Canadian beatsmith Kaytranada has now dropped an inventive remix of the song. As a bona fide fan of Busta Rhymes, this isn’t the first time he’s flipped songs by the hip-hop legend, with past reworks of “What’s It Gonna Be?” “Oh My God” and “Bubblin."

This release comes just a week after Kaytranada dropped his new track “Caution.” It was also recently announced by Pitchfork that the gifted producer will be teaming up with Madlib for a new two-part documentary Driven By Sound, where they will discuss their connection to vinyl and work on a new single.

Listen to Kaytranada's remix of "The Don & The Boss" below.

