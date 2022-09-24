Skip to main content
BYOR Drops "Flavour," a Stimulating Single Fit for the Dancefloor

BYOR Drops "Flavour," a Stimulating Single Fit for the Dancefloor

"Flavor" arrives by way of Tiësto's Musical Freedom imprint.

c/o Press

"Flavor" arrives by way of Tiësto's Musical Freedom imprint.

Chart-topping producer BYOR is creating music that is delectable to the eardrums. 

Aiming to satisfy your house music cravings, the rising Russian artist has returned to Tiësto's Musical Freedom imprint with a sensational single, "Flavour." 

The new tune is a club-ready creation and a follow-up to BYOR's previous Musical Freedom release, "Belly Dancer" (with Imanbek), which is his most celebrated record so far.

Equal parts entrancing and stimulating, "Flavour" opens with a four-on-the-floor rhythm, pulsing bassline and a hypnotic vocal loop that entices listeners to surrender to the sound. With the use of future house synths and uptempo beats, "Flavour" is the quintessential track to kick off any weekend. 

Take a listen to "Flavour" below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

daft punk
FEATURES

How a Long-Running Daft Punk Prank at Burning Man Found New Life With RÜFÜS DU SOL

The "Daft Punk at the Trash Fence" prank mutated into something entirely different.

By Leah McClure
BYOR
MUSIC RELEASES

BYOR Drops "Flavour," a Stimulating Single Fit for the Dancefloor

"Flavor" arrives by way of Tiësto's Musical Freedom imprint.

By Carlie Belbin
white claw
Lifestyle

White Claw Expands Nightlife Blueprint With 30 Club Events

In partnership with The Warehouse Project, White Claw is teaming up with venues that "champion music genres such as techno, disco and house."

By Cameron Sunkel

Since 2020, BYOR has made a name for himself with a string of memorable releases, such as "Feel That Way," "Feeling Right" and "Keep On Dancin'," among others. Not to mention "Let It Drop," released on Tomorrowland Music. And most recently, BYOR delivered "Say Yes" via iconic dance label Spinnin' Records.

With his sonic style ranging from tech house to electro and everything in-between, it's clear that BYOR makes music that soundtracks moments on the dancefloor.

You can stream "Flavour' here.

FOLLOW BYOR:

Facebook: facebook.com/byormusic
Twitter: twitter.com/byormusic
Instagram: instagram.com/byormusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3R0mlek

Related

morten david guetta
MUSIC RELEASES

David Guetta and MORTEN Tap John Martin for New Future Rave Banger, "Impossible"

Their tune arrives by way of Tiësto's Musical Freedom imprint.

the bloody beetroots jacknife
MUSIC RELEASES

The Bloody Beetroots and JACKNIFE Team Up for Relentless Electro House Anthem "Jericho"

The new collaboration arrives via Tiësto's Musical Freedom imprint.

MUSIC RELEASES

Tiësto Teams Up with Becky Hill for "Nothing Really Matters"

The single arrives on Tiësto's own Musical Freedom banner.

zhu
MUSIC RELEASES

ZHU and John The Blind Join Forces for Stunning Single "Monsters": Listen

The soulful track arrived by way of Astralwerks.

Tiesto
MUSIC RELEASES

Tiësto Returns as VER:WEST With Dreamy Single "Elements Of A New Life"

After a year off, Tiësto's side project is back in business.

Melsen & Flexxus
MUSIC RELEASES

Melsen and Flexxus Drop Hopeful House Single, "Try Again"

This new love song is sure to get you moving.

Tiësto and Deorro
MUSIC RELEASES

Tiësto and Deorro Collide for the First Time In Massive Single, "Savage"

Tiësto and Deorro's freshly minted collaboration feels as natural as it gets.

Dutch DJ John Christian releases new single "Let's Get This Thing Started" on Tiesto's Musical Freedom Label (EDM.com Feature)
MUSIC RELEASES

Dutch Luminary John Christian Dives Into 2019 with Hot Single, "Let's Get This Thing Started"

John Christian returns to Tiësto's powerhouse label, Musical Freedom, with club-crushing new single, "Let's Get This Thing Started"