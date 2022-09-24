BYOR Drops "Flavour," a Stimulating Single Fit for the Dancefloor

Chart-topping producer BYOR is creating music that is delectable to the eardrums.

Aiming to satisfy your house music cravings, the rising Russian artist has returned to Tiësto's Musical Freedom imprint with a sensational single, "Flavour."

The new tune is a club-ready creation and a follow-up to BYOR's previous Musical Freedom release, "Belly Dancer" (with Imanbek), which is his most celebrated record so far.

Equal parts entrancing and stimulating, "Flavour" opens with a four-on-the-floor rhythm, pulsing bassline and a hypnotic vocal loop that entices listeners to surrender to the sound. With the use of future house synths and uptempo beats, "Flavour" is the quintessential track to kick off any weekend.

Take a listen to "Flavour" below.

Since 2020, BYOR has made a name for himself with a string of memorable releases, such as "Feel That Way," "Feeling Right" and "Keep On Dancin'," among others. Not to mention "Let It Drop," released on Tomorrowland Music. And most recently, BYOR delivered "Say Yes" via iconic dance label Spinnin' Records.

With his sonic style ranging from tech house to electro and everything in-between, it's clear that BYOR makes music that soundtracks moments on the dancefloor.

You can stream "Flavour' here.

FOLLOW BYOR:

Facebook: facebook.com/byormusic

Twitter: twitter.com/byormusic

Instagram: instagram.com/byormusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/3R0mlek