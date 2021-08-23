Caleb Peters' "Carousel" Gets Sultry Deep House Remix From Devault

Caleb Peters is a young singer-songwriter who has been on a musical journey for the past five years. Hailing from Detroit, the promising 18-year-old artist officially released his first original track in 2019 and has since been discovered by millions thanks in part to a viral TikTok cover of The Neighbourhood's "Sweater Weather."

2020 was a solid year for Peters, as his music career began to pick up steam with the release of "Carousel," a bubbly indie-pop jam. It earned a coveted placement on Spotify's New Music Friday playlist, and another soon after with fabled lifestyle brand Urban Outfitters, who incorporated the catchy tune into an advertisement.

Peters eventually tapped 25-year-old Orange County producer Devault to rework the sensational pop piece. The original version of "Carousel" is a heartwarming summertime smash that explores the challenges of a conflicting love, but Devault flipped it into a sultry house number, distorting Peters' vocals and pairing them with a hypnotic house beat,

Check out Devault's remix below, where he inventively reworks the soft single and molds it into a moody, atmospheric earworm.

Similarly to Peters, Devault reached an early breakthrough in his career. In 2017 he was noticed for his remix of DJ Snake's "A Different Way," and has since released a number of high-profile remixes including those of Kehlani's "Undercover," 6LACK's "Switch," Alessia Cara's "Out Of Love," and Maroon 5's "Memories," among others.

Check out the official visualizer for the new remix below.

