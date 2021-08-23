Caleb Peters' "Carousel" Gets Sultry Deep House Remix From Devault
Caleb Peters is a young singer-songwriter who has been on a musical journey for the past five years. Hailing from Detroit, the promising 18-year-old artist officially released his first original track in 2019 and has since been discovered by millions thanks in part to a viral TikTok cover of The Neighbourhood's "Sweater Weather."
2020 was a solid year for Peters, as his music career began to pick up steam with the release of "Carousel," a bubbly indie-pop jam. It earned a coveted placement on Spotify's New Music Friday playlist, and another soon after with fabled lifestyle brand Urban Outfitters, who incorporated the catchy tune into an advertisement.
Peters eventually tapped 25-year-old Orange County producer Devault to rework the sensational pop piece. The original version of "Carousel" is a heartwarming summertime smash that explores the challenges of a conflicting love, but Devault flipped it into a sultry house number, distorting Peters' vocals and pairing them with a hypnotic house beat,
Check out Devault's remix below, where he inventively reworks the soft single and molds it into a moody, atmospheric earworm.
Recommended Articles
Over 70,000 Party In Dutch Streets for "Unmute Us" Protest: Watch
Over 450 festival organizers planned a protest over the weekend to “unmute” the Dutch events sector.
Caleb Peters' "Carousel" Gets Sultry Deep House Remix From Devault
The original indie-pop track landed on Spotify's New Music Friday playlist.
Menna Brings "Fantasies" to Life In Dreamy Official Music Video
Set to a tropical Hawaiian getaway, this audiovisual is what dreams are made of.
Similarly to Peters, Devault reached an early breakthrough in his career. In 2017 he was noticed for his remix of DJ Snake's "A Different Way," and has since released a number of high-profile remixes including those of Kehlani's "Undercover," 6LACK's "Switch," Alessia Cara's "Out Of Love," and Maroon 5's "Memories," among others.
Check out the official visualizer for the new remix below.
FOLLOW CALEB PETERS:
Twitter: twitter.com/calebpeters_13
Instagram: instagram.com/calebpeters13
Spotify: spoti.fi/380nyOI
FOLLOW DEVAULT:
Facebook: facebook.com/devaultmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/devaultmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/devaultmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3mogqnQ