November 30, 2021
Listen to Vintage Culture's Spin On Chris Lorenzo's "California Dreamin'" Rework
Publish date:

“My intention is to throw gasoline on the fire.”
Author:

c/o Press

Brazilian DJ and house music producer Vintage Culture has put his own unique spin on Chris Lorenzo’s “California Dreamin’” (with High Jinx).

The original track, which samples The Mamas & The Papas' 1965 hit of the same name, takes a tech house dive. Vintage Culture opted to amplify the shifting dynamics of Lorenzo’s version by building to exhilarating crescendos and bringing deep, dark effects to the infectious dance floor gem.

Equally eerie and hypnotic, the dance music star's spin, out now via Black Book Records and Astralwerks, amplifies Lorenzo's direction by adding a sinister tech flair. Check out Vintage Culture's remix below. 

“Chris Lorenzo's new track 'California Dreamin’' is on fire!” Vintage Culture exulted in a press statement. “My intention is to throw gasoline on the fire.”

Transforming the timeless "California Dreamin'" tune into an invigorating dancefloor anthem was a huge success. The track quickly earned the top spot on Spotify’s Operator, Housewerk and UK House Music playlists, and also entered the platform's Viral charts in over 10 countries.

Aiming to unite people through electronic music, Vintage Culture has found a niche in the art of collaborations. His celebrated collaborative efforts include "Coffee” with Tiësto, "It Is What It Is" with Elise LeGrow and "Cali Dreams" with Fancy Inc and The Beach. He has also produced stunning remixes for the likes of MEDUZA, Moby, Diplo, Jorja Smith, and David Guetta and Sia, among others. 

You can find Vintage Culture's "California Dreamin'" remix on your preferred streaming platform here and check out the official visualizer below.

