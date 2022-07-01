Calvin Harris and 21 Savage Join Forces for Hip-Pop Jam, "New Money"

Calvin Harris has joined forces with chart-topping rapper 21 Savage for "New Money," a new single from his upcoming album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2.

"New Money" is a summery hip-pop jam about enjoying the finer things in life. The hedonistic track is the second single to arrive from Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 after "Potions," a disco-house tune featuring Dua Lipa and Young Thug.

Harris recently revealed a monster list of collaborators for Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, his first album in over five years. It's set to feature appearances from Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Pharrell, Chlöe, Busta Rhymes, Tinashe, Charlie Puth, Snoop Dogg and Normani, among others contemporary music superstars.

Check out "New Money" below and find the single on streaming platforms here. Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 is slated to drop on August 5th.

