Calvin Harris Announces Valentine's Day Love Regenerator EP

Calvin Harris has announced the follow-up to his debut Love Regenerator EP. On his Instagram, he unveiled that his next two-track entry will come out on Valentine's Day.

While he did not provide a sample of the upcoming sounds, the track names have been revealed. "The Power Of Love II" and "Regenerate Love" will be the next pair of tunes in his 1990s-inspired side project.

His debut Love Regenerator EP was released late last month and featured the tracks "Hypnagogic (I Can't Wait)" and "CP-1." It was inspired by the sounds of classic electronic music, and the EDM world was excited to hear the massive producer's drastic change of style.

Love Regenerator 2, comprising the tracks "The Power Of Love II" and "Regenerate Love," is set to release on Friday, February 14th. You can pre-save the new EP on Apple Music, Spotify, and iTunes here.

