Watch the Kaleidoscopic Music Video for Calvin Harris and Tom Grennan's "By Your Side"

The song of summer 2021 has received a sun-kissed visual.
Calvin Harris (via YouTube)

The song of the summer is poised to continue its domination after Calvin Harris and Tom Grennan dropped the official music video for "By Your Side."

"By Your Side" arrived just one week ago and immediately became entrenched as the song of summer 2021. Directed by Emil Nava, the kaleidoscopic music video is akin to pineapples and Malibu sunrises, a bubbly audiovisual project that ties in perfectly with the sun-kissed tune.

A radiant Grennan shines here, dancing along with the mirthful buoyancy that originally inspired Harris to recruit him for the song's topline. "The first thing is I liked [Grennan's] voice a lot," Harris told Zane Lowe of Apple Music 1 in a recent interview. "I started following him on Instagram. And I was struck by his positivity, his relentless positivity in his posts."

Check out the official "By Your Side" video below.

