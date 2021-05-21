Calvin Harris Shares Preview, Release Date of Upcoming Summer Single "By Your Side"

Calvin Harris Shares Preview, Release Date of Upcoming Summer Single "By Your Side"

A collaboration with Tom Grennan, the single marks Harris' first release of 2021.
A collaboration with Tom Grennan, the single marks Harris' first release of 2021.

Calvin Harris is gearing up for the release of his first track of 2021. Titled "By Your Side," the single finds him teaming up with British singer-songwriter Tom Grennan for a bright, sun-kissed dance anthem.

Check out an official preview of the upcoming single below, wherein rotating sunflowers overlap in kaleidoscopic fashion to form a visualizer.

It's easy to notice that this is a distinct departure from the rave-ready, acid house-inspired sound of Harris' Love Regenerator side project. Without reading too much into the preview, it seems that Harris could be returning to the electronic-pop sound that helped him break through in the 2010s.

Interestingly enough, the preview posted in the YouTube video above is different than the one Harris shared on Instagram. While the former features mostly vocals, the latter focuses on the electronic production.

"By Your Side" is set to arrive on Friday, June 4th, 2021 via Columbia Records. You can pre-save the track here.

