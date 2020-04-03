Calvin Harris aka Love Regenerator and Eli Brown Drop 'Moving' EP

Calvin Harris is the gift that keeps on giving. Just this week, we learned he would be delivering yet another EP under his new alias Love Regenerator in collaboration with the UK's Eli Brown. Moving is now out for our listening pleasure and it couldn't have come at a better time. This EP is the perfect way to pass the hours. Que it up and get ready to groove your way into the weekend. You can also catch the two producers on BBC Radio 1's Dance Party with Annie Mac today for a special guest mix.

"Moving" is an aptly titled single that is sure to get you dancing up and down your living space. It's loaded with an infectious vocal top line, a stabby piano melody, and an arpeggiated tech house beat that will kickstart your heart rate. "Don't You Want Me" enters in with a classic kick drum and snare pattern as it develops with a nostalgia-inducing build. When the drop intensifies, it's hard not to imagine yourself sweating it out to this in a dark warehouse party. Both tracks come with an edit version as well for those looking to drop it into their next set.

Calvin Harris, (real name Adam Wiles) introduced the Love Regenerator project to the world earlier this year with his Love Regenerator 1 EP. Since then, he's dropped a total of four EPs, all living up to the standard of their predecessors. He also gave fans a much-needed treat by hosting two special livestream mixes as Love Regenerator on his YouTube channel.

Moving by Love Regenerator and Eli Brown is out now. Buy/Stream here.

