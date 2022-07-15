Skip to main content
Calvin Harris Enlists Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell for Summertime Jam, "Stay With Me"

Calvin Harris Enlists Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell for Summertime Jam, "Stay With Me"

"Stay With Me" is the latest single from Calvin Harris's forthcoming album, "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2."

Connor McDonnell

"Stay With Me" is the latest single from Calvin Harris's forthcoming album, "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2."

For his latest mega-collab, Calvin Harris has enlisted Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell for a sun-kissed disco jam, "Stay With Me."

The infectious bassline of "Stay With Me" functions as the perfect vessel for JT, Halsey and Pharrell's unmistakable vocals to float on while a myriad of funky synths and soulful guitar plucks help maintain the summertime feel of Harris' forthcoming album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

"Stay With Me" is the latest single from the hotly anticipated album following "New Money" (with 21 Savage) and "Potion" (with Young Thug and Dua Lipa). The record is his first in over five years and will feature even more high-profile collabs, including tracks with Charlie Puth, Pusha T, Tinashe, Offset, 6lack, Coi Leray and more. Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 is scheduled to drop on August 5th.

Listen to "Stay With Me" below and stream it here.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Calvin Harris, Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Pharrell
MUSIC RELEASES

Calvin Harris Enlists Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell for Summertime Jam, "Stay With Me"

"Stay With Me" is the latest single from Calvin Harris's forthcoming album, "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2."

By Niko Sani12 seconds ago
JVNA and LICK
MUSIC RELEASES

JVNA and LICK Team Up for Dazzling Bass Anthem, "Phenomenon"

"Phenomenon" marks the debut for both JVNA and LICK on Ophelia Records.

By Niko Sani5 minutes ago
Tomorrowland
EVENTS

Tomorrowland Festival's 21-Day Streaming Event Is Now Live: Watch

Three channels are capturing Tomorrowland's action across the festival's three weekends in 2022.

By Cameron Sunkel5 hours ago

FOLLOW CALVIN HARRIS:

Facebook: facebook.com/calvinharris
Twitter: twitter.com/CalvinHarris
Instagram: instagram.com/calvinharris
Spotify: spoti.fi/3mmhsk7

Related

calvin harris
MUSIC RELEASES

Calvin Harris and 21 Savage Join Forces for Hip-Pop Jam, "New Money"

The hedonistic track is the second single to arrive from Harris' "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2" album, his first in five years.

calvin harris dua lipa young thug
MUSIC RELEASES

Calvin Harris Drops Lead Single From "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2" With Dua Lipa and Young Thug: Listen to "Potion"

Calvin Harris went big with his first re-introduction to the sun-soaked universe of "Funk Wav Bounces."

Calvin Harris
NEWS

Calvin Harris Reveals Monster List of Collaborators for "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2"

Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Pharrell, Busta Rhymes and many more will appear on the hotly anticipated album.

calvin harris snoop dogg
NEWS

Calvin Harris Teases New Collaboration With Snoop Dogg From "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2"

"Ladies and gentleman, boys and girls, I'd like to welcome you inside the Snoop Dogg, Calvin Harris experience," Snoop says in the teaser.

Calvin Harris
NEWS

Calvin Harris Confirms Long-Awaited "Funk Wav Bounces" Sequel

We can only imagine the star-power that will shape the successor of Harris' fan-favorite 2017 album.

Calvin Harris - Heatstroke
MUSIC RELEASES

Calvin Harris Brings Out Star-Studded Cast for New Single "Heatstroke"

Featuring Ariana Grande, Young Thug, and Pharell Williams 'Heatstroke' is a surefire chart topper!

A color press head shot of Scottish DJ/producer Calvin Harris in front of a dark blue background.
NEWS

Calvin Harris Teases New Halsey Remix, Coming Out This Friday

The teaser sounds super exciting!

Calvin Harris
MUSIC RELEASES

Calvin Harris Drops Collaborative Two-Track EP with Normani

Normani x Calvin Harris is comprised of the songs "Checklist" and "Slow Down."