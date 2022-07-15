Calvin Harris Enlists Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell for Summertime Jam, "Stay With Me"
For his latest mega-collab, Calvin Harris has enlisted Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell for a sun-kissed disco jam, "Stay With Me."
The infectious bassline of "Stay With Me" functions as the perfect vessel for JT, Halsey and Pharrell's unmistakable vocals to float on while a myriad of funky synths and soulful guitar plucks help maintain the summertime feel of Harris' forthcoming album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2.
"Stay With Me" is the latest single from the hotly anticipated album following "New Money" (with 21 Savage) and "Potion" (with Young Thug and Dua Lipa). The record is his first in over five years and will feature even more high-profile collabs, including tracks with Charlie Puth, Pusha T, Tinashe, Offset, 6lack, Coi Leray and more. Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 is scheduled to drop on August 5th.
Listen to "Stay With Me" below and stream it here.
