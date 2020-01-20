Calvin Harris Announces New Project, "Love Regenerator," and a Pair of Singles

After teasing new music earlier in the month, Calvin Harris has officially revealed the next chapter in his story. On Twitter, he shared what appears to be album art with the names of two upcoming singles "Hypnagogic (I Can’t Wait)" and "CP-1." Also included are the words "Love Regenerator," leading some to believe that this is the name of his next EP or album, due to their seeming position as a title in the image.

While we have no indication of what the latest from the Scottish superstar will sound like, he did tell a fan on Twitter that it will be a completely new vibe for him.

Earlier in the month, it was announced that he would perform at Coachella 2020 alongside artists like Flume, Disclosure and Duck Sauce. In addition to the Indio appearance, it was recently revealed that two of Harris' tracks were included in the former First Lady Michelle Obama's 2020 Workout Playlist.

"Hypnagogic (I Can’t Wait)" and "CP-1" by Calvin Harris are set to come out on Friday, January 24th.

H/T: Your EDM

FOLLOW CALVIN HARRIS:

Facebook: facebook.com/pg/calvinharris

Twitter: twitter.com/CalvinHarris

Instagram: instagram.com/calvinharris

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/calvinharris