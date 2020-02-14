Calvin Harris Drops 2 More Love Regenerator Tracks for Valentine's Day

It hasn't even been a month since Calvin Harris dropped Love Regenerator 1, the inaugural two-tracker of his nostalgic Love Regenerator side project. Just in time for Valentine's Day, the Scottish DJ/producer has returned with another titled Love Regenerator 2.

Comprised of "The Power of Love II" and "Regenerate Love," the effort sees Calvin Harris (real name Adam Richard Wiles) carry forth the newfound style of his 2020 alias. Each single straddles the line separating house and techno with samples from classic records thrown in for good measure.

Wiles may have risen through the ranks to be named Forbes' highest-paid DJ seven years in a row for pop-leaning singles like "Sweet Nothings" and "I Need Your Love," but his latest musings are more or less familiar territory. His 2007 debut album, I Created Disco, took just as many cues from classic dance music.

Stream or download Love Regenerator 2 across platforms here.



