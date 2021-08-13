Calvin Harris' Love Regenerator Returns With Soulful Collab With Eli Brown, "We Can Come Together"
Publish date:

Calvin Harris' Love Regenerator Returns With Soulful Collab With Eli Brown, "We Can Come Together"

Using clever vocal sampling, the track doubles as a call to action as we trudge through the tumultuous times contrived by COVID-19.
Author:

c/o Press

Using clever vocal sampling, the track doubles as a call to action as we trudge through the tumultuous times contrived by COVID-19.

It's been over a year since fans of Calvin Harris heard new music from his Love Regenerator alias, but he's now revived it alongside Eli Brown for a track called "We Can Come Together."

The guys teamed up back in April 2020 for a collaborative EP called Moving, but have since been quiet on the collab front. The Love Regenerator project pays homage to Harris' roots in house and early rave music. That sound is as strong as ever here, as Harris and Brown produce a soulful, piano-driven house record that turns back the clock to the glory days of house.

Cover art of Love Regenerator and Eli Brown's new single "We Can Come Together."

Cover art of Love Regenerator and Eli Brown's new single "We Can Come Together."

The vocals here are a fun combination of positive messaging and clever sampling. The refrain, which samples On-dré's "Work It Out," doubles as a call to action as we trudge through the tumultuous times contrived by the COVID-19 pandemic. "Here’s something we hope puts a smile on your face and a positive outlook in your head," said Harris in a press release.

Recommended Articles

slander subtronics
MUSIC RELEASES

SLANDER, Subtronics, and JT Roach Collide on Anthemic Bass Single "Gravity"

The bass anthem of the summer has arrived.

calvin harris eli brown
MUSIC RELEASES

Calvin Harris' Love Regenerator Returns With Soulful Collab With Eli Brown, "We Can Come Together"

Using clever vocal sampling, the track doubles as a call to action as we trudge through the tumultuous times contrived by COVID-19.

J. Worra
MUSIC RELEASES

Funk and Soul Pervade J. Worra's Three-Track "some ppl fall" EP

Out now on Club Sweat, the EP comes in the midst of J. Worra's nationwide tour.

"We Can Come Together" arrived alongside an official music video, directed by Harris' longtime creative collaborator Emil Nava and his Ammolite collective. You can watch below and find the track on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW CALVIN HARRIS:

Facebook: facebook.com/calvinharris
Twitter: twitter.com/CalvinHarris
Instagram: instagram.com/calvinharris
SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/calvinharris

FOLLOW ELI BROWN:

Facebook: facebook.com/elibrownmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/Elibrownbeats
Instagram: instagram.com/elibrownbeats
SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/elibrownbeats

Related

Calvin Harris Eli Brown
MUSIC RELEASES

Calvin Harris To Release New Love Regenerator EP with Eli Brown

"Moving" is set to release Friday, April 3rd.

Calvin Harris Eli Brown
MUSIC RELEASES

Calvin Harris aka Love Regenerator and Eli Brown Drop 'Moving' EP

Featuring title track "Moving" and "Don't You Want Me"

Calvin Harris' black-and-white 2020 press photo.
MUSIC RELEASES

Calvin Harris Teases New Love Regenerator Music Coming This Week

Calvin Harris continues on his monthly schedule and is set to release the March edition of Love Regenerator tunes.

calvin
MUSIC RELEASES

Calvin Harris Releases Two-Track EP Under Love Regenerator Alias

Love Regenerator 1 boasts a nostalgic rave sound.

Calvin Harris 2019 head shot.
MUSIC RELEASES

Calvin Harris Shares Pair of Love Regenerator Live Stream Mixes

Fans can now enjoy over two hours of live Love Regenerator on YouTube.

Calvin Harris' black-and-white 2020 press photo.
MUSIC RELEASES

Calvin Harris Drops 2 More Love Regenerator Tracks for Valentine's Day

Calvin Harris' classic dance music-inspired project is off to a promising start.

Calvin Harris
MUSIC RELEASES

Calvin Harris Shares New Exclusive Remix and Sun-Kissed "Summer Sessions" Playlist as Love Regenerator

Amazon Music's summer playlist series rolls on with Calvin Harris' Love Regenerator alias.

Calvin Harris 2019 head shot.
MUSIC RELEASES

Calvin Harris Announces Valentine's Day Love Regenerator EP

Calvin Harris will release the next effort in his new side project, Love Regenerator 2, on Friday, February 14th.