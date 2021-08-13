Calvin Harris' Love Regenerator Returns With Soulful Collab With Eli Brown, "We Can Come Together"

Using clever vocal sampling, the track doubles as a call to action as we trudge through the tumultuous times contrived by COVID-19.

It's been over a year since fans of Calvin Harris heard new music from his Love Regenerator alias, but he's now revived it alongside Eli Brown for a track called "We Can Come Together."

The guys teamed up back in April 2020 for a collaborative EP called Moving, but have since been quiet on the collab front. The Love Regenerator project pays homage to Harris' roots in house and early rave music. That sound is as strong as ever here, as Harris and Brown produce a soulful, piano-driven house record that turns back the clock to the glory days of house.

Cover art of Love Regenerator and Eli Brown's new single "We Can Come Together."

The vocals here are a fun combination of positive messaging and clever sampling. The refrain, which samples On-dré's "Work It Out," doubles as a call to action as we trudge through the tumultuous times contrived by the COVID-19 pandemic. "Here’s something we hope puts a smile on your face and a positive outlook in your head," said Harris in a press release.

"We Can Come Together" arrived alongside an official music video, directed by Harris' longtime creative collaborator Emil Nava and his Ammolite collective. You can watch below and find the track on streaming platforms here.

