Calvin Harris Teases New Love Regenerator Music Coming This Week

In what's now appears to be a monthly tradition, Calvin Harris is teasing the release of his next Love Regenerator tracks. On Instagram, the EDM icon shared an image of himself in front of a number of synthesizers and mixers with a caption revealing that new music from his side project is coming in the second week of March, 2020.

Incorporating elements of techno, house, breakbeat and beyond, since the debut of his new project, Calvin Harris (real name Adam Richard Wiles) has been receiving rave reviews from fans and artists alike for his exploration in sounds of dance music's past.

The upcoming music follows his latest Love Regenerator tracks, "The Power of Love II" and "Regenerate Love," released on Valentine's Day last month. A few weeks prior to that, in January, he debuted the new side project with a pair of inaugural singles: "CP-1" and "Hypnagogic (I Can't Wait)."

At the time of writing, Calvin Harris has not yet revealed which day of the week would see the release of the new Love Regenerator tunes.

