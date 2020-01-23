After announcing his Love Regenerator project only days ago, EDM superstar Calvin Harris (real name Adam Richard Wiles) has just released his first two-track EP, Love Regenerator 1 under the new alias.

Wiles' new project takes a very nostalgic, 1990s rave approach to electronic music. Acid-tinged breaks on "Hypnagogic (I Can't Wait)" bring to mind artists of old. The sound of the track is not outside the realm of something that would have come from The Chemical Brothers, The Prodigy, or The Crystal Method in the late 1990s. The stabby piano melody and arpeggiated acid synths are a textbook example of that sound, and Wiles nailed it on his new track.

"CP-1" takes a similar approach to the sound, though it feels more like a classic house track from the same era. The vocal samples and four-on-the-floor house beat bring to mind classic house numbers like Phuture's "Acid Tracks" and Rickster's "Night Moves" while also calling back to some of the sounds and influences that can be heard on Wiles' 2007 album, I Created Disco.

Love Regenerator's first EP, Love Regenerator 1, was just released via Sony Music and can be found here.

