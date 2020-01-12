Calvin Harris Says Plenty of Music is on the Way Soon

After news of his inclusion on Coachella's 2020 lineup, Calvin Harris revealed that new music is on the way. He made the informal reveal when a fan on Twitter asked him if any new merch or music would be released before he takes the stage in Indio.

He shared that merch was not a priority of his at the moment, but that fans should expect plenty of new music. In a pair of follow up Tweets, he revealed that it would have a completely new vibe that he has not yet explored, and that it should come out in the next couple of weeks.

The Scottish EDM megastar has been rather quiet as of late. Back in November, he surprised fans with a new house sound on "Peace Love Happiness v3." Some have begun to wonder if this will be the new sound, or if he will once again switch things up.

At the time of writing, there is no concrete release date for Calvin Harris' new music.

H/T: DJ Mag

