On Friday, Calvin Harris and The Weeknd released their funky new single, "Over Now." Accompanying the song's debut, days later, is the release of the official music video for the single.

The video sees The Weeknd travel through space and time and take on a number of different forms throughout the psychedelic adventure. As he shapeshifts between human, robot, alien, and beyond, viewers are transported to sunsets, synthwave cities, outer space, and more while the collaborative tune guides the way.

The visual spectacle pairs well with the smooth, futuristic sound of "Over Now." While we didn't know it at the time, the duo teased the theme and imagery of the new video in their release date announcement last week.

"Over Now" by Calvin Harris and The Weeknd is out now. You can download or stream the new single here.

