Calvin Harris & The Weeknd Share Release Date and Artwork for Collaborative Single "Over Now"

After teasing the track on Instagram just a few days ago, fans of both Calvin Harris and The Weeknd have been begging for another look at what's to come from their upcoming collaboration "Over Now."

Over the weekend, the duo revealed that the wait is almost over and the single will hit the airwaves on Friday. Posted across their respective social media accounts, the release date was included in the song's official artwork.

Some fans initially questioned if the track would be released by Calvin Harris' alter-ego Love Regenerator, but the images show that this is not the case. This will be his first release as Calvin Harris since his January collaboration with Rag'n'Bone Man, "Giant." The Weeknd has been busy as of late, as he was recently featured on Juice Wrld's posthumous album Legends Never Die.

"Over Now" by Calvin Harris and The Weeknd is set to release on Friday, August 28th.

