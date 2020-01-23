Did Calvin Harris Surprise Fans by Announcing Another New Single?

This is a big week for Calvin Harris fans. Only a few days ago it was announced that the famed Scottish artist (real name Adam Richard Wiles) will debut a new project under the title Love Generator with two singles (Hypnagogic (I Can’t Wait) and CP-1) on Friday, January 24th.

However, it looks as if the wait will be shorter than expected. Wiles took to his socials to share a brief clip of a track that will arrive tomorrow, January 23rd.

Now, this could be a separate third single altogether, or perhaps Wiles truly couldn't wait, as the title of the song states, and will give fans part of Love Generator early. From the sound of the short clip, it looks like we will be getting something in the '90s house realm, but only time will tell. One thing is for certain: This will be a new vibe for the esteemed producer.

All this hype is coming right in time for Wiles to make his triumphant return to the Coachella stage. He last performed back in 2016, becoming the first DJ to ever land a headline slot. Coachella will just be the beginning as he has recently been added to the Creamfields lineup. This will be his latest music since he previously dropped a surprise house track titled "Peace Love Happiness v3." back in November of 2019.

