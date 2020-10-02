Camelphat Reveals Release Date for Debut Album "Dark Matter," Drops New Single

The wait is almost over. Multi-platinum and Ivor Novello-nominated duo Camelphat has finally revealed the release date for their highly anticipated debut album, Dark Matter. The album will be out for our listening pleasure on October 30th via RCA UK, and to hold everyone over, they've dropped a new track from the collection titled "Witching Hour" featuring Will Easton.

The new single is an intoxicating presentation of dance floor techno. The hard hitting bass feel as though it's burying its way into the depths of your mind in a hypnotic fashion, while the claps serve to keep you grounded in reality. "Witching Hour" is brooding and relentless in the best way possible, making it the perfect taste of what's to come from the new album.

The long-awaited Dark Matter will showcase the esteemed production duo's sonic diversity and expertise in house and sultry trip-hop, including the 2017 Grammy-nominated "Cola," "Breathe," and "Panic Room." The 21-track collection will boast an impressive amount of A-list guest features, including the legendary Noel Gallagher of Oasis, Jake Bugg, Yannis Philipakkis, Maverick Sabre, Lowes, Skream, Eli & Fur, and more.

Dark Matter arrives October 30th. You can pre-order the record here and stream and download "Witching Hour" across all platforms here.

