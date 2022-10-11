Skip to main content
Listen to the First Release On CamelPhat's New Record Label, ELDON's "Magic Me"

Listen to the First Release On CamelPhat's New Record Label, ELDON's "Magic Me"

The launch of When Stars Align was announced last February along with a call for demo submissions.

ELDON/Facebook

The launch of When Stars Align was announced last February along with a call for demo submissions.

Following the launch of CamelPhat's new record label, When Stars Align, you too can drink all the "Cola" the duo have to offer. 

The label's inaugural release, "Magic Me" by ELDON, is a dark and dreamy melodic house track, rumbling with tension-building bass and a stirring melody. "Groove into the morning light," the vocalist rasps over swelling synths and gentle percussion notes. It's all arranged in a style not unlike the signature sound of German trio Keinemusik, who gained acclaim after members &ME and Rampa provided a production assist on Drake's Honestly, Nevermind album. 

"Magic Me" comes paired with a trancey remix by CamelPhat themselves, who transformed it into a club-ready record with futuristic ornaments and haunting synths. 

"To be part of [CamelPhat's] debut label release is something special. Dave and Mike played a massive part in me making the move into DJing and producing," ELDON wrote on social media. "'Magic Me' for me has always been a special track, so when the lads picked up on it there was only one place that it was going...In many ways, the stars have certainly aligned on this one." 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

295868316_592488349104726_5457968987384656756_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to the First Release On CamelPhat's New Record Label, ELDON's "Magic Me"

The launch of When Stars Align was announced last February along with a call for demo submissions.

By Rachel Kupfer
zedd
EVENTS

Watch the Heartwarming Moment When Zedd's Audience Sung "Clarity" During Rare Anniversary Show

This audience knew the words of Zedd's smash hit "Clarity" and didn't hesitate to show it.

By Cameron Sunkel
DlGMWp4U8AEi97O
NEWS

Marshmello Announces Release Date of Posthumous Juice WRLD Collab, "Bye Bye"

Marshmello and Juice WRLD had a lot of unreleased music in the archives, and fans are getting another taste this week of what the two were working on.

By Cameron Sunkel

Listen to ELDON's original and CamelPhat's remix of "Magic Me" below. You can stream them here.

FOLLOW ELDON:

Facebook: facebook.com/eldonmusic808
Instagram: instagram.com/eldon_ofc
Twitter: twitter.com/eldon_ofc
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3SW9208

FOLLOW CAMELPHAT:

Facebook: facebook.com/CamelPhat
Instagram: instagram.com/camelphatmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/CamelPhat
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3leuL2p

Related

camelphat
NEWS

CamelPhat Announce Launch of New Record Label

The Grammy Award-nominated duo invited music producers to send their demos for the label, When Stars Align.

Mathame, CamelPhat
MUSIC RELEASES

CamelPhat and Mathame Blend Progressive House and Techno In New Collab, "Believe"

The track also marks the inaugural release from Mathame's "NEW SOUND PROGRAM" series of curated singles.

Camelphat-Press-Image
MUSIC RELEASES

CamelPhat Exceeds Sky-High Expectations On Debut Album, Dark Matter

Composed of a monster track list of 21 songs, the album has been a long time coming for the Grammy-nominated producers.

camelphat elderbrook
MUSIC RELEASES

Grammy-Nominated "Cola" Duo Elderbrook and CamelPhat Reunite for New Single, "Body"

Lightning has struck for the third time with this unstoppable pairing.

Anna Lunoe
MUSIC RELEASES

Anna Lunoe's New House Single Is "Dark, Rowdy and Made to Play": Listen

"Double Dip" has been in the works since 2019, when Lunoe wrote its infectious refrain with Madison Rose.

Bag Raiders
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen: "UR Heart" Breaks Bag Raiders' Three-Year Hiatus, Marks Launch of New Record Label

"Less chin-stroking and more foot stomping, mind melding, heart pumping and head breaking."

Camelphat
MUSIC RELEASES

Camelphat Reveals Release Date for Debut Album "Dark Matter," Drops New Single

The 21-track collection has an impressive amount of A-list guest features, including the legendary Noel Gallagher of Oasis.

Paul Woolford Camelphat
MUSIC RELEASES

Paul Woolford's Single "Hang up Your Hang Ups" ft. Kim English Gets A Camelphat Remix [Listen]

Out Now via FFRR Recordings