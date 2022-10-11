Listen to the First Release On CamelPhat's New Record Label, ELDON's "Magic Me"
The label's inaugural release, "Magic Me" by ELDON, is a dark and dreamy melodic house track, rumbling with tension-building bass and a stirring melody. "Groove into the morning light," the vocalist rasps over swelling synths and gentle percussion notes. It's all arranged in a style not unlike the signature sound of German trio Keinemusik, who gained acclaim after members &ME and Rampa provided a production assist on Drake's Honestly, Nevermind album.
"Magic Me" comes paired with a trancey remix by CamelPhat themselves, who transformed it into a club-ready record with futuristic ornaments and haunting synths.
"To be part of [CamelPhat's] debut label release is something special. Dave and Mike played a massive part in me making the move into DJing and producing," ELDON wrote on social media. "'Magic Me' for me has always been a special track, so when the lads picked up on it there was only one place that it was going...In many ways, the stars have certainly aligned on this one."
The launch of When Stars Align was announced last February along with a call for demo submissions.
Listen to ELDON's original and CamelPhat's remix of "Magic Me" below. You can stream them here.
