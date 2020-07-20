Watch the Prismatic Music Video for CamelPhat's Collaboration with Foals' Yannis Philippakis, "Hypercolour"

Grammy Award-nominated house music duo CamelPhat have released the official music video for their collaboration with Foals' Yannis Philippakis, who directed the spellbinding short along with Kit Monteith.

The video serves as a psychedlic journey through the haunting single, which marries the hypnotic vocal stylings of Yannis with the kinetic house flavors of Camelphat. Oscillating between retro, VHS-style footage of Yannis and prismatic pirouettes straight out of the lens of a kaleidoscope, it takes inspiration from its title to deliver a stellar directorial debut for the Foals frontman.

"We’ve been longtime fans of Foals after seeing them live a number of times over the years, and they have always been on our list to collaborate with," Camelphat told Forbes back in June 2020. "Thankfully, the feeling was mutual."

You can immerse yourself in the video below.

