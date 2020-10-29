Camo & Krooked Team Up With Mefjus for Haunting Single "No Tomorrow"

Camo & Krooked Team Up With Mefjus for Haunting Single "No Tomorrow"

The dark and brooding single featuring Sophie Lindinger is the first of a new Camo & Krooked EP of the same name.
Author:
Publish date:

Austrian drum & bass power duo Camo & Krooked wowed audiences in 2020 with their incredible Red Bull Symphonic performance alongside conductor and composer Christian Kolonovits and the Max Steiner Orchestra. Now, the two producers have their sights set on the future with a new EP release. 

"No Tomorrow," a collaboration with Austrian compatriot Mefjus and vocalist Sophie Lindinger, is the first single and the title track of said EP, which is scheduled to be released in January 2021. The trio's effort is a stunning and intricate work of drum & bass, as expected. Lindinger's haunting vocal work lines the track perfectly as the snappy percussive elements punch through, and a dark organ-esque synth drones on to carry the melody.

Camo & Krooked and Mefjus have produced a single that is just as detail-oriented as one would expect from such prolific producers, merging two different styles with flyin colors. Their last collaboration, "Kallisto," was just as effective, as was "Mandala" from Camo & Krooked's 2017 Mosaik LP.

"No Tomorrow" is yet another astounding offering from Austria's finest drum & bass exports. The track is out now via Hospital Records and can be found here

