camoufly Drops Emotive, Spiritual "Faith" EP

Marking the third chapter in his EP trilogy, "Faith" showcases camoufly at his very best.

Elia Pellegrini

camoufly, an enigmatic and prodigious electronic music producer, has cemented himself as one of the most exciting artists in the scene. The anonymous beatsmith's meteoric rise has been no accident—it's a byproduct of his sparkly sound design and quirky melodies, each of which he interlaces in a vibrant visual universe.

Following 2021's Apotheosis and The Giant EPs, camoufly has now unveiled the third and final chapter in a thematic trilogy with Faith. Spanning five tracks—including his viral single “Told U So"— the new EP aims to remind listeners to have faith in the universe and the organic path on which it leads them.

"To me, Faith means that I believe in what happens around me," explains camoufly in a press statement. "I put myself there as a part of the Universe. And I have faith that the Universe will lead me wherever I need to be led to."

“Q” kicks off the record by introducing listeners into a floaty auditory world, before “Alone” ramps up the energy with the help of shimmering chords and playful vocal chops. “Azure” marks yet another highlight after camoufly sold 35 NFT editions on Sound.xyz, netting him 3.5 ETH.

camoufly Drops Emotive, Spiritual "Faith" EP

Take a listen to Faith below.

FOLLOW CAMOUFLY:

Facebook: facebook.com/camouflybeats
Twitter: twitter.com/camouflybeats
Instagram: instagram.com/camouflybeats
Spotify: spoti.fi/3kqmLgg

