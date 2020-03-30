Duck Sauce Deliver Upbeat House Single “Captain Duck”

At a time when it feels like everything is on a standstill, the Duck Sauce reunion still appears to be on. The duo comprised of A-Trak and Armand Van Helden broke a six-year silence earlier in 2020, and despite tour cancellations they’re still moving forward with releases - the latest of which is titled “Captain Duck.”

Following in the footsteps of previous Duck Sauce releases, “Captain Duck” captures the liveliness of classic house with instrument-heavy samples. A call and response between male and female vocal samples sets the single apart, as does a buildup/drop scheme that would suit it well as an addition to any tech house DJ set.

Prior to the runaway success of Duck Sauce’s 2010 single, “Barbara Streisand,” both Van Helden and A-Trak (real name Alain Macklovitch) were influential figures in their own right. The former’s “dark garage” remix of Sneaker Pimps’ “Spin Spin Sugar” arguably altered the course of the UK garage genre in the ‘90s - shortly before the latter won the DMC World DJ Championship at only 15.

Stream or download “Captain Duck” across platforms here.

FOLLOW A-TRAK

Facebook: facebook.com/atrak

Instagram: instagram.com/atrak

Twitter: twitter.com/atrak

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/a-trak

FOLLOW ARMAND VAN HELDEN:

Facebook: facebook.com/armandvanhelden

Twitter: twitter.com/armandvanhelden

Instagram: instagram.com/armandvanhelden

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/armandvanhelden